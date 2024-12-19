Advertisement

The latest statistics show that during the first seven months of 2024, as much as 343,000t of cement were imported to Poland from Ukraine. This is more than in the full-year 2023, when some 331,000 had been imported. Industry representatives warn that these imports pose a considerable threat to the Polish cement industry.

Addressing this issue, Wojciech Ludwicki, secretary of the National Section of Building Materials and Wood Industry of the Independent and Self-Governing Trade Union “Solidarity”, has warned that the 2025 forecast suggests imports of 1Mt of cement from Ukraine. “This is roughly the output of a single cement plant in Poland,” he said.