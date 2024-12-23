Advertisement

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest INR 200bn (US$2.4bn) in an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar, alongside expansions in cement, logistics, and energy projects within the state. Speaking at the Bihar Business Connect 2024, Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd, outlined the group's ambitious roadmap to strengthen its presence in Bihar’s industrial landscape.

The centrepiece of the investment plan, the INR200bn ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, is expected to generate 12,000 job opportunities during the pre-commissioning phase and around 1500 skilled jobs during operation. This project represents a significant step in Bihar’s energy development, aligning with the state’s industrial growth agenda.

On the cement front, Adani Group aims to expand its facilities in Bihar to a capacity of 10Mta, requiring an investment of INR 25bn in multiple phases. This strategic expansion underlines the group's commitment to supporting Bihar's growing infrastructure demands.

The conglomerate, which has already invested INR8.5bn across logistics, gas distribution, and agri-logistics in the state, will add another INR23bn to boost its warehousing and handling capacity. This includes expansions into the city gas distribution (CGD), compressed biogas (CBG), and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sectors, generating 27,000 local job opportunities.

Additionally, the group plans to invest INR 10bn in developing strategic infrastructure, including Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), and Industrial Warehousing Parks. Pranav Adani also announced an INR 21bn initiative to manufacture and install 2.8 million smart meters in five cities, automating power-consumption monitoring while creating 4000 jobs.

The Adani Group’s comprehensive investment strategy signals a robust commitment to Bihar’s economic transformation, leveraging its expertise across multiple sectors to create jobs, enhance infrastructure, and support sustainable growth.