FLSmidth & Co A/S has announced proposed changes to its Board of Directors (BoD) ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025.

Current Vice Chair, Mads Nipper, is recommended to succeed Tom Knutzen as chair of the Board. Knutzen, who has served on the BoD since 2012 and as chair since 2022, will not seek re-election after overseeing major transformations, including the acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s mining business and the strategic focus on core technologies in mining and cement.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, is proposed as a new Board member and vice chair, bringing extensive expertise in process and energy technologies. Rune Wichmann and Lars Engström are also recommended as new members, with Wichmann contributing private equity and consulting experience, and Engström offering over 30 years of global mining industry leadership, including his tenure as president of Sandvik’s Mining & Rock Technology division.

Current BoD member Daniel Reimann will not seek re-election at the AGM.

These changes aim to further strengthen the BoD’s expertise in industry knowledge and global industrial management as FLSmidth continues its transformation and growth journey.

Details of the proposed Board members will be included in the AGM notice to be published in early 2025.