Paraguayan cement producer Industria Nacional del Cemento (INC) sold 11,057,000 bags of cement in the January-November 2024 period, according to the company. The high sales volume enabled the company to raise its market share from 25 to 37 per cent when compared with the same period of the previous year.

“We are moving forward now to close the year with a little more of those records. It was a goal that we studied throughout 2023, that the market was going to need,” said INC President, Gerardo Guerrero.

While low water level of the rivers made shipments challenging this year, the high production volume was able to absorb costs during this period. “Today we are bringing clinker normally from Vallemí to Villeta, the river is functioning normally,” he said.

Total 11M24 income translated into a revenue of PYG526,000m (US$67.35m). However, the company posted a loss of PYG7.6bn, compared with PYG7.4bn in the equivalent period of 2023.