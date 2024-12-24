Advertisement

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico fell 7.8 per cent YoY to 8.94Mt in September 2024, according to data published by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The country’s leading cement consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and New York, covering 37.9 per cent of total shipments in September. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan, accounting for 38.6 per cent of total shipments in September.

Masonry cement shipments totalled 174,000t, down 9.7 per cent YoY. A total share of 58.3 per cent was delivered to the six largest masonry cement-consuming states – Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, California and Georgia.

US clinker production dropped by 12.5 per cent YoY to 5.93Mt in September 2024. Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Indiana.

Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico were down 6.3 per cent YoY to 2.15Mt in September 2024.

January-September 2024

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement cement in the USA and Puerto Rico declined by six per cent to 77.5Mt in the January-September 2024 period when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Of the total blended volume, 43.8Mt, or 97 per cent, was Portland limestone cement (Type IL), which was delivered mainly to Texas.

Masonry cement deliveries decreased by 6.9 per cent YoY 1.68Mt in the 9M24.

Clinker production in the US alone was down 7.1 per cent YoY to 52.7Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker fell by 5.5 per cent to 19.6Mt for the January-September 2024 period when compared with the 9M23.