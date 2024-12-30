Advertisement

BUA Cement Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) and the investing public of the decision of its Board of Directors to renew the contract of employment of the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer, Yusuf Halliru Binji, for a further term of five years.



In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Hauwa Satomi, BUA Cement, stated: “This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) and the investing public of the decision of the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc to renew the contract of employment of the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer, Engr Yusuf Halliru Binji, for a further term of five years, effective 23 December 2024.”

“The Board congratulates Mr Binji on this renewal and expresses confidence in his continued leadership to drive the company’s growth and success.”