Landowners in Lukenya West, Mavoko, have called on the Kenyan government to halt developments on disputed parcels of land previously owned by East African Portland Cement Co (EAPC). The property was transferred to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as part of a debt settlement deal, with landowners required to pay KES200,000 (US$1547.20) per plot for regularisation.

Despite making these payments, residents allege that a new developer, backed by armed security, has encroached on their land. Mark Nzioki, who owns eight plots, reported paying KES1.6m in fees, only to find trenches and construction activities on his property. Similarly, Timothy Kioko, a long-term landowner, expressed frustration over threats to demolish his structures despite having receipts from KCB.

Machakos Woman Representative, Kamene Kasimbi, criticised KCB for allegedly accepting payments while selling the land to a new developer. She has urged immediate government intervention to prevent further chaos in Mavoko.

KCB has acknowledged the grievances and stated that it is investigating the matter.