FCT Combustion has announced the appointment of Rodrigo Araujo as head of its Americas business unit, effective 6 January 2025. Mr Araujo, who brings over 26 years of experience from Vale, where he most recently served as general manager of decarbonisation technologies, will lead FCT’s operations across North and South America.

FCT Group CEO, Adriano Greco, who previously oversaw the Americas business unit, will now focus exclusively on his global leadership role. Under Greco’s guidance, the Americas unit has become FCT’s largest and most profitable division, securing notable contracts, including a 1100tpd flash calciner in the USA for supplementary cementitious materials production.

Constantine Manias, chairman of FCT, highlighted that this transition aligns with the company’s 40-year legacy of delivering sustainable thermal and industrial solutions across industries, including cement, lime, and mining. He praised Mr Araujo’s expertise in decarbonisation and his deep understanding of high-temperature processing environments as pivotal to supporting the company’s environmental and customer-focused goals.

Mr Greco expressed confidence in Mr Araujo’s ability to continue the Americas unit’s growth trajectory, stating, “Rodrigo’s knowledge of the mining and metallurgical industry and expertise in decarbonisation will be invaluable as our clients pursue lower emissions while maintaining high-quality production.”