East African Holding (EAH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ethiopian Construction Works Corp (ECWC) to strengthen Ethiopia's infrastructure development by supplying cement products from Lemi and Dire Dawa National Cement as well as sharing experience and collaborating in key areas.

The agreement was signed on 1 January 2025 by Biru Wolde, Group CEO of EAH, and Eng Yonas Ayalew, CEO of ECWC.