Cement deliveries by APC members Asment Témara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc in Morocco saw a 15.2 per cent advance to 1,292,804t in December 2024 from 1,122,290t in December 2023, according to APC data.

Dispatches to the wholesale/retail sectors a 11.6 per cent increase to 715,268t in December 2024 from 640,982t in December 2023 while the ready-mix concrete sector was supplied with 304,590t, up 19.8 per cent YoY, from 254,295t over the same period. Deliveries to the prefabricated products sector are up by 20.2 per cent to 129,005t in December 2024 from 107,361t in December 2023. Approximately 93,262t of cement were supplied to infrastructure projects, an improvement of 17.9 per cent YoY from 79,131t in the year-ago period. The building segment increased its off-take by 24.5 per cent YoY to 43,311t from 34,790t. Deliveries to the mortars segment were up 28.5 per cent YoY to 7368t from 5735t over the same period.

Deliveries in 2024

Morocco’s cement market, as supplied by APC members, expanded by 9.5 per cent YoY to 13.693Mt from 12.511Mt in 2023.

Dispatches to the wholesale/retail sector were up by 4.6 per cent in 2024 to 7.882Mt from 7.538Mt in 2023. The ready-mix concrete segment increased its off-take by 19.8 per cent YoY to 3.055Mt from 2.546Mt in 2023 while the prefabricated segment increased its purchases by 11.1 per cent YoY to 1.331Mt from 1.198Mt over the same period. The building sector was the only segment to reduce its off-take, by 1.6 per cent YoY, to 0.446Mt in 2024 from 0.453Mt in 2023. Investment in infrastructure projects lead to a 22.1 per cent growth in the infrastructure market, which was supplied by 0.909Mt of cement in 2024 (against 0.745Mt in 2023). Sales to the mortars market increased by 123.6 per cent YoY to 69,146t from 30,924t in 2023.