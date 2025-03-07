Advertisement

Mackie Building Materials' sister company, MACCEM Industries Ltd, is planning to build a 0.56Mta cement plant in Hastings, Freetown, Sierra Leone. The International Finance Corp is considering approving a debt financing package of up to US$24m for the construction of the project.

The grinding plant will use imported clinker, which will be transported via road from the Queen Elizabeth II Quay at the port of Freetown.

The new plant will be located on a 10.9 acre site adjacent to the Hastings Airstrip and Jui-Masiaka Highway in Waterloo Rural. MACCEM already operates a cement bagging plant at the site. Site clearing, levelling and civil works for the grinding plant were completed in July 2024. It is expected that construction will be completed in 12-15 weeks.