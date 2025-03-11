Advertisement

Pakistani cement producer Dewan Cement Ltd (DCL) posted its financial results for the 1HFY24-25 on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website on 26 February 2025. The company reported a loss after taxation of PKR297m (US$1.06m), compared to a loss of PKR341m reported in the comparative period last year.

Sales decreased to PKR9.97bn from PKR11.62bn. The drop in sales was attributed to periodic maintenance at the cement plant during the 1HFY24-25. However, an increase in net retention has a favourable impact on the company's overall revenue.

The company incurred a lower distribution cost of PKR67m than PKR71m. Expenditure shows a positive effect due to decreased fuel costs due to lower coal prices and self-energy generation. However, administrative expenses increased by PKR562m from PKR520m during this period. During the same period, US dollar/PKR parity was favourable compared to last year, and periodic maintenance improved plant efficiency.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan