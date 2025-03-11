Advertisement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, which designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, has obtained a Technical Approval (ATEc) for its H-UKR cement, a world premiere for a zero clinker cement, confirming once again the company's technological leadership in the construction sector. Resulting from more than seven years of research, rigorous testing, collaboration with leading experts and millions of euros invested, this validation confirms that H-UKR cement meets the highest standards of durability and safety.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This technical recognition is a world first, and the result of rigorous work aimed at reinventing a cement industry that has remained unchanged for over two centuries. This Technical Approval attests to the reliability and durability of our approach, while guaranteeing compatibility with the practices of construction specialists. Hoffmann Green is thus positioned as a leader in sustainable construction, able to provide concrete, immediately operational solutions to today's climatic and industrial challenges.”

Stéphanie Bondoux, director of certification, evaluation and quality of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, added: “The achievement of this decisive milestone represents the beginning of an even greater ambition, as we aspire to extend the applications of our zero per cent cement clinker through a process of continuous innovation, offering solutions adapted to responsible, large-scale industrialised construction. More than ever, we are driven by the conviction of building a sustainable future, combining performance, respect for the environment and industrial excellence.”