Total shipments of Portland and blended cement (including imports) in the USA and Puerto Rico, declined by 6.7 per cent YoY to 6.75Mt in December 2024, according to the US Geological Survey. The country’s main markets were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Arizona, which accounted of 45.9 per cent of total shipments. The leading producing states were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.

Masonry cement shipments totalled an estimated 142,000t in December 2024, representing an 11.9 per cent decrease when compared with the year-ago period. The leading masonry cement consuming states in December were Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, which accounted for 63.3 per cent of total masonry cement dispatches.

US clinker production decreased 6.3 per cent YoY to 6.07Mt in December 2024. Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama were the leading clinker-producing states.

In addition to domestic clinker and cement production, the US and Puerto Rico imported 1.8Mt of cement and clinker, up 20 per cent YoY, in December 2024.

January-December 2024

In 2024 shipments of Portland and blended cement saw a 5.7 per cent YoY decrease to 103Mt. This includes 59.3Mt of Portland limestone (Type IL) cement, or 97 per cent of blended cements, which was mainly delivered to the Texas market.

Masonry cement shipments fell seven per cent YoY in 2024.

In 2024 US cement plants produced 71.6Mt of clinker, down 6.7 per cent when compared with 2023.

Cement and clinker imports slipped 5.4 per cent YoY to 25Mt in 2024.