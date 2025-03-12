Advertisement

Argentinian cement producer Loma Negra improved its sustainability indicators in 2024 as it produced close to 5Mt of cement with 31 per cent less water and 0.9Mt less CO 2 emissions, according to its 2024 sustainability report.

The company also aims to maximise its use of energy from renewable resources. It has set a target not to exceed CO 2 emissions per tonne of cementitious materials of 465kg. In 2024 total specific emissions (Scope 1 and 2) fell to 507kg/t of cementitious product from 523kg/t of cementitious product.

Loma Negra is also promoting the circular economy through the thermal substitution and use of alternative materials. In 2024 it increased its alternative fuel use (excluding non-fossil biomass) to 3.1 per cent of total thermal energy required, up from 1.7 per cent in the previous year. Biomass use increased from 0.45 to 1.16 per cent over the same period.

In addition, it aims to achieve a clinker factor of less than 65 per cent.