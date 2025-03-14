Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials has ordered an MVR vertical roller mill of the type MVR 5000 C-4 from Gebr Pfeiffer. This mill will grind ultra-fine Portland cement at the existing Heidelberg Materials works in Airvault, France.

The mill will be equipped with a latest-generation SLS 4500 VC classifier and will primarily produce 145tph of Portland cement with a fineness of 4500cm²/g (according to Blaine). Such fineness degrees are not uncommon with MVR mills. This type of mill is particularly suitable for the production of ultra-fine Portland cements due to its efficiency and extremely smooth running because of its design characteristics. CEM I cements with fineness degrees of over 5000cm²/g (according to Blaine) are produced in many grinding plants worldwide using MVR mills.

As in Airvault, blended cements are also produced in many places from ultra-fine Portland cement blended with other constituents. This lowers the clinker content in the cement, which also significantly reduces CO 2 emissions from cement production.

The contract is being handled by the Chinese general contractor CBMI. The MVR mill is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2026.