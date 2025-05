Advertisement

Zhou Yuxian has been elected as the new president of the China Cement Association at a members' congress held on 14 May 2025.

Mr Yuxian has held several senior positions in the Chinese cement industry, including executive director and president of SINOMA Group Co Ltd, and director and general manager of CNIC Corp Ltd. He is currently the secretary of the party committee and chairman of CNBM, China’s largest cement manufacturer.