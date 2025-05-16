Advertisement

PPC has informed shareholders in a trading statement that it expects a 96-116 per cent increase in headline earnings per share from continuing operations for FY24-25.

Earnings per share from continuing operations are forecast to rise by 417-436 per cent for the year ended 31 March 2025.

The improvement has been attributed mainly to a focus on cost control in the current period and the start of savings thanks to operational efficiencies. This led to a decrease in absolute terms of the cost of goods sold across all businesses of the company. Administrative and other operating expenses were also strictly controlled and reduced across all segments of PPC.

PPC CEO, Matias Cardarelli, commented: "Our 'Awaken the Giant' strategy is driving significant change across PPC, with clear benefits emerging. This is a remarkable achievement, in a relatively short timeframe, which is already delivering enhanced stakeholder value through an improved operating and financial performance."