During a meeting at its headquarters, Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, Fatma Thabet Chiboub highlighted the need to support Les Ciments de Bizerte in its restructuring process.

The meeting, which assessed the cement producer's technical, financial, commercial and human resource capabilities, was attended by executives of the company, and the Chief of Staff of the Ministry, Afef Chachi Tayari, along with other senior officials.

The minister said that intense efforts are underway to accelerate the implementation of the restructuring plan, in line with the state's strategic orientations aimed at restoring the role and status of public companies in national development. Tunisia's cement industry is considered of strategic importance in the development of the country.