News / Corporate

New President of the Institute of Concrete Technology (ICT) is appointed

02 June 2025

Ecocem 's Director of Concrete Technology Deployment, John Reddy, has been appointed as president of the Institute of Concrete Technology (ICT), the international professional body for concrete technologists and engineers. Mr Reddy is the first person from Ireland to hold the role of president of ICT, which has a term of two years, and follows his term of vice president of the organisation since 2023. He will be joined by Veronika Elfmarkova, who becomes the body’s new vice president, ahead of her becoming the ICT’s first ever female president in 2027. Ms Elfmarkova is head of commercial RMX at Holcim and is based at the group’s headquarters in Switzerland. Speaking on his appointment, Mr Reddy said: “Now is perhaps the most exciting and critical time to be a concrete technologist as demand is increasing for concrete in terms of performance, volume and Net Zero ambitions. I am honoured to take on the leadership of the ICT and it is my ambition to elevate further the status of ...