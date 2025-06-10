Advertisement

Cemento Moctezuma SAB de CV, part of Molins, reported it had used 36,000t of waste as alternative fuel in its operations in 2024. In addition, it had generated more than 444,000kWh of solar-based power in the year through the installation of photovoltaic panels.

The company operates 7.55Mta of cement capacity, 30 concrete plants and a network of more than 530 distribution centres and points of sale, which cover 95 per cent of Mexico.

"We operate under a sustainability strategy that contributes to the UN's 2030 Agenda, and a responsible business model aligned with our purpose: to promote the construction of a better Mexico for families and future generations, committed to the environment,”said the company.