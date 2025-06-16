Advertisement

The inauguration of Cimencam's new plant, Cimencam Figuil (CIMFIG), took place on 12 June in northern Cameroon under the high patronage of Paul Biya, president of the Republic of Cameroon, represented by the Prime Minister, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

The new CIMFIG line, part of an expansion project at the 40-year-old Figuil cement plant (Holcim group), boasts an cement production capacity of 0.5Mta and a clinker capacity of 1000tpd. The investment for this expansion is estimated at XAF50bn (US$88.29m). The project has seen more than 3m hours worked without a single major accident.

In practical terms, the upgraded CIMFIG plant is expected to supply cement to Cameroon’s north, Adamaoua, and far north regions, while also positioning itself to tap into the Chadian market, where frequent shortages and steep prices plague consumers.

Xavier Legrand, Cimencam CEO said: “I would like to thank the shareholders, LHMA and SNI of Cameroon, who believed in this project, as well as all the Cameroonian authorities who, under the leadership of President BIYA, supported the project from its inception.

“At CIMFIG, we want this transformation to be positive, shared, and sustainable. We have therefore ensured that local communities are involved from the very beginning and we will continue to work closely with them.”

For 62 years, Cimencamhas been a major player in the development of Cameroon.