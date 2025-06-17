Advertisement

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 8.070Mt in March 2025, up 1.3 per cent YoY from the 7.962Mt recorded in March 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US rose 1.8 per cent YoY in March, coming in at 7.974Mt, compared to 7.836Mt a year earlier.

The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and North Carolina. Masonry cement shipments amounted to 183,563t, down 1.5 per cent YoY, with Florida the leading consumer.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 10.6 per cent YoY decline in March to 4.915Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 1.748Mt in March, down 10.9 per cent YoY from 1.962Mt in March 2024. Imported clinker amounted to 297t, down from 144,240t in March 2024.

Q125

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 19.847Mt in the first quarter of 2025, down 7.5 per cent YoY from the 21.447Mt recorded in 1Q24.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US was 7.3 per cent lower YtD, coming in at 19.546Mt, compared to 21.089t a year earlier. Masonry cement shipments amounted to 482,748t in 1Q25, down 8.9 per cent YoY. Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 15.3 per cent YoY decline to 12.902Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 5.120Mt in 1Q25, down 6.8 per cent YoY from 5.495Mt in the same period of 2024. Imported clinker amounted to 76,868t, down 58.8 per cent YoY from 186,382t in 1Q24.

Outlook

Cement consumption in the US is expected to contract for a third year in a row in 2025 amid lingering weakness in the residential construction sector and as reductions in public spending cool infrastructure construction. The American Cement Association is forecasting a 1.6 per cent YoY fall in cement demand.