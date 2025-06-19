Advertisement

As part of efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between Syria and Turkey, a delegation representing several Turkish companies specialising in cement production visited Syria this week to assess the industry and explore investment opportunities in the sector.

The delegation toured several local factories, examining the latest technologies used in production and discussing ways to advance the industry.

During meetings held at the factories, participants exchanged ideas on available investment opportunities, industry challenges, and potential avenues for strengthening collaboration between Syrian and Turkish companies.

Syria currently has a cement capacity of approximately 8.1Mta, according to the CemNet plant directory. However, it is not known the current state of many of the factories following the war in the country. The current total includes five integrated plants and two grinding plants.