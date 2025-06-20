Advertisement

Following the decarbonisation strategy of Cementir group, Aalborg Portland Malaysia, a subsidiary of Cementir group in Malaysia, launches, under D-Carb® family, CEM II/A-LL 52.5N with 12 per cent lower CO 2 emissions, while maintaining the same high and consistent performance as Aalborg White CEM I 52.5N, offering stakeholders in the value chain a cement solution for more sustainable building.

Developed to support industrial end users in their decarbonisation efforts, D-Carb® II/A-LL 52.5N offers a smooth transition to a lower CO 2 emission without compromising on performance at early ages, claims Cementir. The product will be primarily distributed in Australia, with availability extended to other key markets in the APAC region, contributing to the acceleration of industrial decarbonisation across the area.

With its high standards of performances at early ages, high whiteness and improved rheology, D-Carb® II/A-LL 52.5N enhances architecture aesthetics, particularly suitable for wet casting concrete with smooth surface and intricate finishes. Additionally, its high early strength allows for meeting tight construction timelines.

“In 2024, D-Carb® family was first launched in the European markets, where it quickly gained broad recognition and adoption across multiple industries. Expanding D-Carb® family into APAC region bring us one step closer to our commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and witnesses our continued dedication to decarbonising our white cement products. It also strengthens our support for the building and construction sectors in meeting key decarbonisation targets, “said Michele Di Marino, Chief Sales, Marketing and Commercial Development Official of Cementir Group.

“Innovation in low carbon products, driven by customer centric approach, is both a key strategic pillar of Cementir sustainability strategy and a shared ambition across our value chain. Achieving the right balance between lower carbon emissions and the high performance expected of white cement is no easy task, but we are proud of the progress we have made and the results we have delivered. Moving forward, D-Carb will continue to expand into new regions, meeting the increasing demand for sustainable, high-quality white cement solutions from our customers over the globe,” said Stefano Zampaletta, group product and solution manager of Cementir Group.

Fabrizio Piero Carraro, managing director for Aalborg Portland APAC region, commented: “The demand for low carbon white cement rapidly increasing across APAC markets, particularly in more mature markets like Australia. This growth is being driven by clear policy direction, defined industrial decarbonisation targets and rising environmental awareness among industry players. As a result, we are seeing a strong shift toward white cement solutions that offer both reduced carbon emission and high performance.

"Leveraging our proven experience in the European markets, we are confident in our ability to offer customers in Australia and other key APAC markets with reliable, high performance lower carbon white cement. With consistent supply and comprehensive customer services, we are committed to supporting our customers to achieve a smooth transition to sustainable solutions and reach their ambitious decarbonisation target.”

With the launch of D-Carb® in the APAC markets, Cementir reinforces its global commitment to decarbonisation and further enhances its range of lower-carbon white cement offerings. The group remains focussed on accelerating its decarbonisation practices across other regions, delivering sustainable white cement solutions for the building and construction sectors.

