The Fauji Cement Company Ltd has announced the resignation of Mr. Mazhar Abbas Hasnani from his position as director of the company's board, effective 23 June 2025. The company has yet to disclose the name of his successor.

The resignation was officially communicated to the stakeholders in compliance with corporate governance requirements. The company has assured that the details regarding the new director will be shared in due course, maintaining transparency with its shareholders and stakeholders.