US cement consumption is forecast to decline by 1.6 per cent in 2025, according to the American Cement Association (ACA)’s Spring Forecast. Despite elevated interest rates and continued uncertainty in global trade, a recession is not anticipated.

ACA Market Intelligence analyst Trevor Storck cited ongoing trade negotiations, particularly progress with China, as a potential boost to investor confidence and future construction activity. High interest rates, however, continue to weigh on the sector.

The ACA also reported a 5.2 per cent annual decline in cement consumption in 2024, with Q4 figures showing a 4.0 per cent YoY drop. Ready-mix and precast segments fell by 7.8 per cent and 34.8 per cent, respectively, while the streets and highways segment grew by 11.3 per cent.

Looking ahead, ACA projects the US will require around 1Mts of cement to support AI data centre infrastructure by 2028, with inflation-adjusted data centre investment surging 850 per cent over the past decade.