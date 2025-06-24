Advertisement

Cement sales in Indonesia amounted to 5.314Mt in May, a drop of 3.8 per cent YoY compared to the 5.527Mt reported a year earlier, according to the Asosiasi Semen Indonesia.

Sumatera was the only region not to note a contraction in cement dispatches in May, with a 6.8 per cent YoY increase to 5.181Mt, likely reflecting rebuilding efforts following flooding and landslides in late 2024, as well as the ongoing construction of the Trans-Sumatera toll road.

Java, the country’s largest market, accounting for 53 per cent of all sales, saw dispatches shrink 4.9 per cent YoY to 2.833Mt from 2.980Mt in May 2024. Elsewhere, Sulawesi noted a 5.1 per cent YoY decline to 406,114t. Bali-Nustra saw demand drop two per cent YoY to 339,733t and Maluku-Papua recorded a 2.8 per cent YoY fall to 155,243t. Kalimantan reported a 22.9 per cent YoY decline to 366,732t, reflecting a slowdown in construction of the country’s new capital amid a reduction in funding and the government’s decision to not relocate there until 2028, from 2024 previously.

Cement production in Indonesia fell two per cent YoY to 6.330Mt, from 6.266Mt in May 2024. Clinker production decreased 0.2 per cent YoY to 4.714Mt, down from 4.726Mt previously.

In May, cement exports rose 42 per cent YoY 95,412t, up from 67,201t a year earlier. Meanwhile, clinker exports increased 36.9 per cent YoY to 920,540Mt, up from 672,317t. East Timor was the key destination for cement in May, followed by Australia, Maldives and Papua New Guinea. Bangladesh was the key destination for clinker, followed by Taiwan and Australia.

January-May 2025

Cement sales during 5M25 contracted 1.6 per cent YoY to amount to 22.768Mt, down from 23.133Mt in the same period of 2024. Bagged sales accounted for 72 per cent of total sales in January-May.

Cement sales contracted most in Kalimantan, with a 19.3 per cent YoY to 1.617Mt. Java reported a 0.4 per cent YoY fall to 11.872Mt, Sulawesi a 7.5 per cent YoY contraction to 1.882Mt and Bali-Nustra saw a 5.8 per cent YoY decline to 1.403Mt. Sumatera noted a 5.9 per cent YoY increase to 5.181Mt and Maluku-Papua a 3.3 per cent YoY rise to 812,821t.

Production amounted to 23.396Mt in the first five months of the year, down 8.7 per cent YoY from 25.615Mt in the same period of 2024. Blended cement accounted for 14.668Mt or 63 per cent of total production, and OPC the remainder. Clinker production amounted to 21.846Mt, down 1.8 per cent YoY from 22.236Mt.

Exports amounted to 410,419t in 5M25, down 17.6 per cent YoY, from 497,819t in the same period of 2024. Clinker exports amounted to 5.421Mt, up 18.1 per cent YoY from 4.592Mt previously. East Timor was the key destination for cement in May, followed by Australia, Maldives, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines. Bangladesh was the key destination for clinker, followed by Taiwan, Australia and Sri Lanka.