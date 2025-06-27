Advertisement

newcleo, the innovative European nuclear energy company, and Federbeton, the Italian industry federation of the cement and concrete supply chain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore newcleo’s technologies and potential synergies with the cement industry. Industrial collaboration and research into advanced materials are the foundations of this agreement.

The lead-cooled advanced modular reactors (AMRs) developed by newcleo will offer carbon-free energy and could play a strategic role in helping industry achieve carbon neutrality.

The two organisations will also explore opportunities for research and development in the field of high-performance construction materials, designed to meet the requirements of next-generation nuclear technologies. This collaboration addresses the dual challenge of decarbonisation and energy efficiency, while positioning the Italian construction materials industry at the forefront of sustainable industrial innovation.

Stefano Buono, CEO of newcleo, commented: "This partnership with Federbeton represents another important step in our strategy to support the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries. We aim to provide the cement and concrete sector with a safe, sustainable, and affordable decarbonisation pathway. With our combined solutions for electricity and industrial heat, we can help ensure the long-term competitiveness of the sector while supporting Italy’s industrial development in a complex geopolitical landscape.”

Stefano Gallini, president of Federbeton, commented: "Our collaboration with newcleo offers a strategic opportunity to explore solutions that can support our sector in making meaningful progress on decarbonisation—putting innovation at the service of sustainability. The cement and concrete industries face major challenges, including the rising cost of energy and exposure to complex geopolitical dynamics. This is why we are closely evaluating new, sustainable technologies that are less vulnerable to external shocks.”