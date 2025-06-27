Advertisement

Cement consumption in Spain grew six per cent YoY to 1,452,645t in May 2025, according to the Spanish cement association, Oficemen. However, exports declined 20 per cent to 395,652t in May 2025 when compared with the year-ago period.

In the first five months of 2025, total cement demand expanded 5.1 per cent YoY to 6,325,101t. Exports were down 5.9 per cent YoY to 1,892,346t.

“Cement consumption continues to show positive figures, along the path we anticipated at the beginning of this year. The main indicators of the construction sector show a favourable trend; for example, residential construction registered a 19.4 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2025, with more than 36,000 homes approved,” stated Aniceto Zaragoza, CEO of Oficemen.