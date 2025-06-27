Advertisement

The Belarusian Cement Co announced that it will create a production and logistics hub in the Moscow Region, Russia. Site of the hub will be Avtoban’s land plot in the Naro-Fominsk urban district.

“On 19 June 2025, during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), at the official stand of the Moscow Region, an agreement on cooperation in the implementation of joint projects on the territory of Russia was signed between the Belarusian Cement Co and DSK Avtoban,” the Belarusian company said in a statement.