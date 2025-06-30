Advertisement

Taiwan Cement Corp has announced a US$591.71m green loan through its Dutch subsidiary, aimed at supporting its carbon-cutting and renewable energy projects.

The cement maker said the deal has strengthened its liquidity ratio, enhancing the company’s overall financial stability. According to the company, the green loan adheres to its latest green finance framework and has been validated by ISS Corporate, confirming compliance with international standards. The funds will be used for repaying debt and for recycling and emissions-reducing projects.

In March TCC issued US$350m in unsecured green convertible bonds. The latest green loan, it added, further solidifies the group’s credit standing and brand presence within the international green finance market. The company said it will leverage finance tools to support its green transition and boost competitiveness on the global stage, reported Taiwan News.



Credit Agricole CIB served as the green structuring advisor for the deal while BNP Paribas, MUFG Bank, DBS Bank (Taiwan), and Taipei Fubon Bank joined as underwriters.