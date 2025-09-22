Advertisement

Holcim has inaugurated the KOdeCO project at its Koromacno plant in Croatia, marking a major step in the company’s decarbonisation journey and the modernisation of cement production.

The project integrates several key technologies, including the installation of a precalcinator, a chloride extraction system, and an enclosed facility for transporting alternative fuels. Together, these upgrades aim to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and enhance safety for both the community and the plant’s operations.

At the heart of the initiative is the use of Air Liquide’s Cryocap™ FG carbon capture and liquefaction technology, applied through end-of-pipe solutions. Once fully operational, KOdeCO is expected to capture 366,000t of CO 2 annually, enabling the Koromacno plant to achieve net-zero emissions by 2028.

Holcim emphasised that the project is not only an investment in production but also a reflection of teamwork, expertise, and long-term commitment to sustainability. KOdeCO has already received recognition from the European Union, securing support from the Innovation Fund and the Just Transition Fund.

By combining innovation with environmental responsibility, Holcim Croatia aims to demonstrate that industrial progress can be achieved hand in hand with climate action and community care.