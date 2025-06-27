Advertisement

Guinea’s continued cement shortage is causing a surge in prices throughout the country. Currently the price of a bag of cement ranges between GNF95,000-100,000 (US$10.96-11.54), depending on the point of sale and cement type. Previously, a bag of 42.5 grade cement cost GNF70,000-75,000.

The cement shortage risks significantly slowing down public and private projects across the country and the construction sector is calling on the government to take urgent action to stabilise the market and ensure the quality of building materials used in Guinean infrastructure.

"We are asking the Ministry of Commerce to review the cement situation. We are not satisfied. The cement is no longer of the same quality as before. Supply no longer meets demand. The public works laboratory must be inspected, because the quality of the cement is now questionable," declared Mamadou Billo Diallo, one of the country’s construction engineers.