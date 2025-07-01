Advertisement

A long-closed cement plant previously operated by the Nigerian Cement Co (Nigercem) could be reactivated under plans initiated by Francis Nwifuru, governor of Nigeria's Ebonyi state.

Opened in 1954, the Nigercem plant was Nigeria's first cement factory and regarded as a cornerstone of the industrial development of the eastern region during the country's post-independence era. At the peak of its productivity during the 1970s it had a capacity of 400,000tpa. But by the 1990s the company was struggling and in 2002 it was privatised to be eventually acquired by Ibeto Group. However, legal disputes and political challenges resulted in its closure.

Mr Nwifuru has inaugurated a 15-member committee to work on the project, emphasising during a recent speech that reviving dead industries like Nigercem is a key component of his development agenda, having made the plant's reactivation one of his campaign promises.

“The committee is to liaise with the core investor and shareholders to work out modalities for the immediate commencement of operations at the company, which has remained moribund for several decades. The committee has two weeks to provide a workable solution,” he said.