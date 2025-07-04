Advertisement

Pakistan has set a target for cement exports of 1.5Mt from Port Qasim in Karachi, Sindh, with the government and the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) partnering to achieve this goal. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, emphasised the importance of increasing storage capacity at Port Qasim to meet the target.

To enhance exports, discussions will be held with the Sindh government to acquire land for extending the railway track. Currently, 40,000t of cement are being exported to the US from Berth No 2 at Port Qasim, showcasing the competitiveness of Pakistan’s cement sector. Exporters highlighted the need for additional storage facilities to meet the growing international demand.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan