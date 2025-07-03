Advertisement

Cemex’s cement plant in Morata de Jalón, Zaragoza, Spain, became the first cement plant in Europe to receive the Zero Waste certification from the country’s association for standardisation and certification, AENOR.

The plant was recognised for the recovery of at least 90 per cent of the waste generated in the industrial process, avoiding its disposal in landfills. Currently, the percentage of waste recovery at the Morata plant is close to 95 per cent, said Cemex. This significant achievement demonstrates the company’s firm commitment to the circular economy and reducing the potential environmental impact of its operations, added the cement producer.

The 'Zero Waste' certificate from AENOR certifies that the waste generated is managed responsibly, prioritising its transformation into secondary raw materials that can be reincorporated into the production chain. This approach not only reduces the volume of waste ending up in landfills but also significantly contributes to the achievement of Cemex’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Alfonso Conde, director of Morata de Jalón cement plant, commented: "This certificate is the result of the team at Morata’s constant effort to minimise our ecological footprint. Cemex is committed to practices that promote recycling, reuse, and material/energy recovery, and this recognition validates our efficient resource management strategy."

The Morata de Jalón plant also holds the Government of Aragón’s Circular Seal, ISO50001 standard, which recognises the plant’s energy efficiency, and ISO14001 standard for its environmental management. The plant has also received the RSA+ seal, which highlights its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, and the Business Excellence bronze seal, a certification also awarded by the Government of Aragón.

