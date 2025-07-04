Advertisement

UltraTech (Aditya Birla group) has won the Foundation for Innovative Packaging and Sustainability Awards 2025 (FIPSA-2025) Responsible Packaging Award under the “Sustainable Packaging” category. UltraTech’s winning entry showcased its innovative cement packaging made from 50 per cent recycled polypropylene (rPP), standing out among 200 entries competing for recognition across various sectors and categories, including design, innovation and sustainability.

Since May 2023 UltraTech has utilised approximately 20m rPP bags, consuming nearly 650Mt of recycled plastic. A significant leap in reducing the environmental footprint of plastic, this breakthrough helped UltraTech achieve a 43 per cent reduction in virgin plastic usage for these bags, diverting plastic waste from landfills and contributing to responsible resource management while promoting circularity of materials. UltraTech continues to further its efforts to sustainable packaging by increasing the sourcing of rPP bags, in line with its broader sustainability roadmap.



FIPSA 2025, organised by the Foundation for Innovative Packaging and Sustainability (FIPS) in association with the National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh, and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, honours organisations demonstrating excellence in responsible packaging solutions.