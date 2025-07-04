Advertisement

Carbon Clean has officially opened its new Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Navi Mumbai, India, to support the company's global growth. The centre will be one of the world's largest dedicated carbon capture research facilities, with two carbon capture plants and state-of-the-art laboratories for solvent development, analysis and testing.

Serving as a hub for research, innovation and technology demonstration, it will employ over 100 people, with capacity to expand to 350 employees. It will scale up deployment of CycloneCC, the company's modular and space- efficient carbon capture technology.

CarbonClean co-founders cut the ribbon on the company's new Global Innovation Centre, India (© CarbonClean)

The centre was inaugurated by Ajita Hathlia, deputy director, trade and UK exports, south Asia, alongside senior investors, strategic partners, Carbon Clean’s international Board, and other industry leaders.

Aniruddha Sharma, chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “Continued investment in innovation and R&D is central to Carbon Clean’s growth strategy. The GIC will be a game-changer in scaling our technology and accelerating the development of next-generation carbon capture solutions. As a UK-headquartered company founded in India, this investment underscores the economic and industrial opportunities CCUS offers both countries. It also reflects our global commitment to tackling the complex challenge of industrial decarbonisation at scale. With pilot partnerships already underway in India we are well positioned to progress rapidly from demonstration to large-scale deployment, helping industries remain competitive as regulations such as the EU and UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms come into force.”