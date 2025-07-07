Advertisement

Lindner continues expanding its global market presence with the foundation of Lindner LATAM. Working with local partners, the company is driving innovative recycling solutions for waste processing and strengthening its customer service.



The establishment of Lindner LATAM represents not just a clear pledge to the region but also its dedication to customer proximity and local service. By making this move, the company is strengthening its presence in a market in which the interest as well as need for waste processing, alternative fuels and plastics recycling is steadily growing. Working with local partners, the company is forging ahead with innovative recycling solutions tailored to the region's needs.

Frederico Hartmann (right), managing director of Lindner LATAM, together with Michael Lackner (left), managing director

of Lindner Holding, at the office of the newly established subsidiary in São Paulo, Brazil. (© Lindner Recyclingtech)

“Latin America is a dynamic market with great potential. Lindner LATAM gives us a basis for being closer to our customers and partners, working together on pioneering recycling solutions,” says Michael Lackner, managing director at Lindner Holding.