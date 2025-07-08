Advertisement

Cement deliveries in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 2.9 per cent YoY to 993,439t from 965,157t in the 2Q24, reports cemsuisse, the country’s cement association. The increase has been attributed to the low interest environment, which is reducing financing costs and driving construction activity, according to cemsuisse.

Swiss cement deliveries saw a 2.9 per cent uptick in the second quarter of 2025 (© Chiem Seherin)

January-June 2025

In the first half of 2025 cement dispatches edged up by two per cent YoY to 1.786Mt from 1.752Mt in the 1H24.

CEM II-type cements reached 1.736Mt and accounted for 97.2 per cent of sales while CEM I cements had a market share of 2.3 per cent (41,405t). Approximately 8411t of CEM III cement was sold – less than 0.5 per cent of the market. When compared with the 1H24, the market share of CEM II cements saw a one percentage point uptick YoY.

Bulk cement accounted for 1.728Mt, or 96.7 per cent of total dispatches, showing an increase in volume of 1.8 per cent YoY. In the 1H24 bulk cement sales reached 1.697Mt, or 96.9 per cent of total dispatches. Bagged cement sales increased to 58,084t in the 1H25 from 54,508t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

In terms of markets, 70.9 per cent of deliveries was supplied to ready-mix concrete companies while building companies accounted for 21.9 per cent of deliveries. Approximately 5.5 per cent was sold to the concrete product segment.

Cement was mainly transported by road as 65.4 per cent of deliveries was made by truck. Rail transport accounted for 34.6 per cent of cement deliveries in the 1H25. In the 1H24 road transport accounted for 62.1 per cent of all deliveries while rail transport had a share of 37.9 per cent.

Outlook

Despite the economic challenges in the international environment, it can be assumed that the construction industry will remain solid in the remaining quarters, which in turn allows for a positive forecast for cement deliveries, says cemsuisse