Al Jouf Cement Co’s board of directors has accepted the resignation of CEO Abdulkarim Al Nuhayer at a meeting on 7 July. The resignation will take effect from 21 August upon the end of Mr Al Nuhayer’s contract, which he decided not to renew.

The board also approved the appointment of Qais Hussein Balas as managing director with immediate effective from 7 July until the end of the current board term on 5 August 2027.

Mr Qais Balas possesses over 25 years of leadership experience, having served as the CEO of Al-Manaseer Cement Factory, one of the largest industrial groups in Jordan.

His expertise was further honed as chief financial officer of the GMS Group and as a senior internal auditor at Fastlink. Additionally, he contributed to the Hikma Group, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, as the director of investments and business development.