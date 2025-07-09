Titan has announced it will build and operate a state-of-the-art processing and beneficiating facility for ponded fly ash in Warrington, UK, following an agreement with Peel NRE, part of Peel Group, a privately held UK infrastructure and property investment company.

The facility, which will be based at the former Fiddler's Ferry power station, is expected to become operational by the first quarter of 2027. This long-term agreement to extract and process the ash from the lagoons will enable Peel Group’s commitment to secure a safe, accessible landform to support the progressive long-term restoration of the site whilst providing ecological and recreational enhancements. It will be able to process 300,000tpa of wet fly ash starting from 2027, with the potential to double this capacity. The processed fly ash will meet the BS EN 450 standard that ensures the quality and consistency of fly ash when used as a pozzolanic addition to cement or concrete mixtures.

Titan will leverage the advanced proprietary processing capabilities and expertise of ST Equipment & Technology, part of Titan Group, to transform ponded fly ash into a consistent, concrete-grade product, offering substantial improvements over current lagoon extraction methods. Unlike unprocessed materials, which are unsuitable for high-value applications, Titan’s processed fly ash will serve as a high-performance supplementary cementitious material (SCM) for concrete production.