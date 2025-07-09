Advertisement

Moçambique Dugongo Cimentos will invest approximately US$35m in a third cement plant in Ancuabe district, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

“A more detailed concept for the factory is being drawn up and two community consultations have already been held regarding the DUAT [Right to Use and Benefit from Land]. We hope to have other community consultations within the scope of environmental licensing,” said the coordinator of the new plant construction project, Anselmo Amurane.

The construction of the plant is expected to take 17 months and provide employment to approximately 900 workers. Following commissioning of the project, 135 staff will be employed at the plant. The project aims to employ young people from Nampula province and to pass on technical knowledge as is already happening in its Bela Vista (Maputo) and Nacala plants, said the company.

Moçambique Dugongo Cimentos is owned by local business group SPI and China West Cement Co Ltd.