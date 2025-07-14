Advertisement

Lubrication Engineers, a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance industrial lubricants and asset reliability solutions, has announced the acquisition of Southwestern Petroleum Lubricants (SWEPCO), a leading developer and manufacturer of premium industrial greases and lubricating oils, from an affiliate of DalFort Capital Partners. This is Lubrication Engineers’ third acquisition in 2025.

“This partnership is a clear win for LE, SWEPCO and our respective end users, distribution partners, and suppliers,” said Craig Foster, CEO of SWEPCO. “LE’s long-standing leadership in industrial lubrication makes it the ideal steward to continue our legacy of innovation and excellence. We are excited to build on SWEPCO’s foundation to accelerate product innovation and enhance customer experience and equipment reliability.”

Founded in 1933, SWEPCO offers a full line of specialty greases and lubricating oils for diversified industrial and food-grade applications. In addition to its flagship calcium sulphonate grease solutions, SWEPCO has a broad portfolio of branded and private label gear oils, industrial oils, engine oils, and other mission-critical lubricating products. Its products incorporate SWEPCO’s proprietary additives and are sold worldwide directly by SWEPCO as well as through its leading network of third-party distribution partners.