Grupo UNACEM has announced the appointment of Rafael Villalona to lead its integrated cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregate operations in Arizona and California. In his new role, he will focus on transforming the US business into a multiregional growth platform built on a unified culture and shared purpose.

Rafael holds a civil engineering degree from Ohio State University and a Master’s in Engineering from the University of Maryland. Over nearly 19 years, he has developed extensive international experience, working across three continents and five countries. His career achievements reflect a strong record of leadership and performance in the cement and construction materials industry.

The company said it is confident Rafael’s industry expertise, professional background, and personal qualities will be critical to strengthening operations in the United States, which it considers a core market. His leadership is expected to drive growth and innovation while supporting Grupo UNACEM’s broader purpose: 'Together we grow to build a sustainable world'.

With this appointment, Grupo UNACEM is reinforcing its commitment to building a stronger presence in North America by leveraging its global experience and fostering a long-term strategy of sustainable development.