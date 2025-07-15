Advertisement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced that it has obtained a key certification for its H-UKR zero per cent clinker cement in the USA, which is also recognised in Saudi Arabia.

After several months of testing and trials at the University of Miami, H-UKR cement has been certified as compliant with ASTM C1157, the ‘Standard Performance Specification for Hydraulic Cement.’ This benchmark standard in the US evaluates cements solely based on their performance (strength, durability, setting time, expansion) regardless of their composition.

Unlike traditional standards based on standard formulations, ASTM C1157 allows innovative cements such as H-UKR to be certified according to strict strength and durability criteria.

H-UKR cement is now officially recognised as a hydraulic cement that complies with the GU (General Use) category of ASTM C1157. It can therefore be used in all general construction applications, whether structural or non-structural: roads, bridges, road structures, precast elements, shotcrete, ready-mix concrete, architectural prefabrication and soil stabilisation.