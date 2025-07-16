Advertisement

A significant step forward in carbon capture is underway at the National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC), operated by Southern Co, where KC8 Capture Technologies’ (KC8) advanced UNOGAS system, featuring the innovative UNO MK3 solvent process, has been installed for pilot-scale testing.

This leading-edge system is designed to capture 95 per cent of CO 2 emissions from industrial sources like natural gas and cement plants. The UNOGAS modules were assembled in Houston, followed by final fit-up and thorough pre-delivery checks before shipment to the NCCC.

Now fully installed, the system is scheduled to begin rigorous testing in August. The six- to nine-month test period will evaluate the technology under actual flue gas conditions, accelerating its path toward commercial use.

KC8 received funding from the US Department of Energy (DOE) to support this second phase of the UNOGAS project, which aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of the UNO MK3 technology in a real-world gas combustion exhaust setting.

At the heart of the system is the UNO MK3 carbon capture process, which is a catalytically enhanced potassium carbonate solvent that offers a high-performance alternative to traditional amine-based capture. It is designed to operate effectively in high-oxygen flue gas environments while supporting high capture rates, low energy use, and does not create any toxic emissions in the treated flue gas or CO 2 stream.

By providing real-world testing conditions and expert technical support, the NCCC will help bridge the gap between lab-scale research and large-scale deployment.

“Working closely with the KC8 team, our objective is to demonstrate the time-shifting ability of the MK3 solvent technology’s storage capability and to determine the most effective design for large-scale solvent storage,” said Tony Wu, NCCC principal engineer. “It’s always exciting and rewarding to collaborate with pioneering innovators working toward the same goal – to accelerate the development and deployment of groundbreaking carbon management technologies.”

The Phase 2 testing is part of a broader DOE-supported initiative to demonstrate next-generation carbon capture technologies that are practical, scalable and commercially viable.

The UNO MK3 system testing will be tested in a 5-10tpd plant that captures CO 2 from the combustion flue gas delivered by the NCCC’s natural gas testing system. It will be evaluated under both exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) conditions, approximately seven per cent CO 2 – and non-EGR conditions of around four per cent. The EGR rate represents approximately 35 per cent recycling.

Benefits of the UNO MK3 process include:

Up to 50 per cent lower cost than traditional amine-based systems

Low volatility and environmental impact (converts sulphur oxides and nitrogen oxides to fertiliser)

Low energy use (less than 2.5GJ/t CO 2 captured)

Multi-contaminant capture with stable, non-degraded byproducts.

“Our mission at KC8 is to bring low-cost, environmentally safe, high-performance carbon capture processes to industries worldwide,” said Barry Hooper, chemical engineer and chief technical officer at KC8. “We are fortunate to leverage the extensive carbon management expertise at the National Carbon Capture Center to help accelerate the commercial deployment of what we believe is the most sustainable, cost-effective, solvent-based carbon capture process available today.”