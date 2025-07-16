Advertisement

Bulk material handling specialists, Martin Engineering has announced the hiring of Darren Gilbert as managing director of the Australian Business unit. A native of Newcastle, Australia, Mr Gilbert brings a combination of international experience, extensive industry knowledge, and an understanding of Australia’s bulk handling market and its people.

This key appointment follows a major expansion of Martin Engineering’s operations in Australia, which includes establishing two manufacturing facilities. One location is in Yatala in the east, and a pending location is in Perth in the west, with plans to expand field teams in both areas. Mr Gilbert will help ensure that Martin’s best-in-class standards for products and services are delivered to customers consistently as per the company’s Absolutely No Excuses, Problem Solved Guarantee.

Over the past 30+ years, Mr Gilbert has worked for German, Australian and Chinese companies with a significant global presence, such as Rema Tip Top, VLI, and Continental. Recently, he led divisions in China and India, mainly focusing on selling conveyor components and establishing service teams.