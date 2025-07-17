Advertisement

Cimpor has appointed Mário Lopes as new director of the Alhandra plant.

Mr Lopes has over 30 years’ experience in the cement sector, starting his career at Cimpor in 1991 as a technician in the manufacturing and packaging service at the plant. Since then, he has managed the Loulé and Alhandra plants as well has representing Cimpor’s industrial leadership in China.

Before joining CIMPOR, he held the position of general manager for Supplies at Samarco Mineração, as well as being a board member of the Guilman-Amorim HPP Consortium. Throughout his career, he has worked for companies such as Ternium/Thyssenkrupp CSA, Usiminas and BHP Billiton, where he led multidisciplinary teams and transformation projects with a strong impact on efficiency.